You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Global economy to shrink 5.2% in 2020: World Bank

World Bank report says scale of Covid-19-induced downturn is worse than any recession in 150 years
Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE coronavirus pandemic inflicted a "swift and massive shock" that has caused the broadest collapse of the global economy since 1870 despite unprecedented government support, the World Bank said on Monday.

The world economy is expected to contract by 5.2 per cent this year - the worst recession in 80 years - but the sheer number of countries suffering economic losses means the scale of the downturn is worse than any recession in 150 years, the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report. "This is a deeply sobering outlook, with the crisis likely to leave long-lasting scars and pose major global challenges," said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, World Bank Group vice-president for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions.

The depth of the crisis will drive 70 to 100 million people into extreme poverty - worse than the prior estimate of 60 million, she told reporters.

While the Washington-based development lender projects a rebound for 2021, there is a risk that a second wave of outbreaks could undermine the recovery and turn the economic crisis into a financial one that will see a "wave of defaults".

SEE ALSO

World Bank says coronavirus to shrink 2020 global output by 5.2%

Economists have been struggling to measure the impact of the crisis they have likened to a global natural disaster, but the sheer size of the impact across so many sectors and countries has made it hard to calculate, and made predictions about any recovery highly uncertain.

Under the worst-case scenario, the global recession could mean a contraction of 8 per cent, according to the report.

But Ms Pazarbasioglu cautioned: "Given this uncertainty, further downgrades to the outlook are very likely."

Although China is nearly alone in seeing modest growth this year, the depth of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy will hinder recovery prospects in developing nations, especially commodity exporters, the World Bank warned.

While China will see GDP rise just 1 per cent, the rest of the World Bank's forecasts are grim: US -6.1 per cent, the Eurozone -9.1 per cent, Japan -6.1 per cent, Brazil -8 per cent, Mexico -7.5 per cent and India -3.2 per cent.

Things could get worse, meaning the forecasts will be revised even lower, the bank warned.

Although dramatic, the current forecast falls short of the Great Depression, which saw a global contraction of 14.5 per cent from 1930 to 1932, while the post-war downturn in 1945-1946 was 13.8 per cent, according to the World Bank.

Still, amid the still unfolding pandemic there remain some "exceptionally high" risks to the outlook, particularly if the disease lingers or rebounds, causing authorities to reimpose restrictions that could make the downturn as bad as 8 per cent.

"Disruptions to activity would weaken businesses' ability to remain in operation and service their debt," the report cautioned.

That, in turn, could raise interest rates for higher-risk borrowers. "With debt levels already at historic highs, this could lead to cascading defaults and financial crises across many economies," it said.

But even if the 4.2 per cent global recovery projected for 2021 materialises, "in many countries, deep recessions triggered by Covid-19 will likely weigh on potential output for years to come". AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Will DBS' fixed-rate mortgage move be enough to keep its lead?

OCBC takes complex face-to-face wealth advisory process online

HK's rush to attract China listings comes with a big risk

Citi partners YMCA to support vulnerable groups in Singapore

SocGen reviews some structured products after first quarter hit

IMF looks to use existing reserve assets rather than create more

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

58 fines issued to businesses and individuals in first week of post 'circuit-breaker' phase one

[SINGAPORE] In the first week of reopening, 58 fines were issued to businesses and individuals following inspections...

Jun 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Transport

Germany earmarks 500m euros for electric car charging: sources

[BERLIN] The German economy ministry wants to earmark 500 million euros (S$785.3 million) from Berlin's bumper...

Jun 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Huawei's 5G patents means US will pay despite Trump ban

[WASHINGTON] Huawei Technologies owns the most patents on next-generation 5G technology, ensuring the Chinese...

Jun 9, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

IMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub

[TOKYO] Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub is important not only to China but the rest of the world, a...

Jun 9, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

UK gets near-record £73b demand for new 30-year bond

[LONDON] Britain sold £9 billion (S$15.89 billion) of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, part of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.