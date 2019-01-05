You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

Value of deals rose 11.5% to US$3.53 trillion from a year ago; number of transactions fell to 19,232 after a near 10-year rise
Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
The largest M&A deal of 2018 for the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan region was the US$16 billion acquisition of Indian online retailer Flipkart by US retail giant Walmart.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

CHEAP financing, pressure on companies to consolidate, and competition from sponsors drove the value of global merger and acquisitions (M&A) in 2018, though the number of deals struck fell for the first time since 2010, deal intelligence service Mergermarket said in a report

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

doc73hmzvnann4llr3w6bh_doc6ub72edkzxj15qmsufo8.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening