Golden Equator Capital raises US$90m in two private capital funds

SINGAPORE-based fund manager Golden Equator Capital (GEC) has raised a total of US$90 million in two private capital funds for the growth capital of an undisclosed public-listed company in the region.

The private capital funds primarily focus on the infrastructure, energy, and financial sector, and were backed by institutional and accredited investors in Singapore, Japan and Korea, GEC said on Tuesday. It did not name the investors.

GEC is also targeting to raise a blind fund in the range of US$200 million next year. The private equity and venture capital fund manager will continue to work on additional projects and may potentially launch a few more project funds which cover private debt and mezzanine financing.

This is to provide growth capital for acquisitions and business expansion purposes for companies and projects in South-east Asia, it said.

"In the next five years, Asia will be a strong source of growth for the global economy. This will be driven by infrastructure, energy, finance, and technology,” said Jacob Jiwon Kim, managing partner (private capital) of Golden Equator Capital.

He added that beyond the more mature and competitive Western markets, private debt markets in Asia offer an "untapped reserve of opportunity", especially emerging Asian markets.

"We can contribute to this growth by using Singapore as a base to continually connect the markets in the Southeast Asian region with the broader Asia Pacific region, through our Golden Equator Group’s deep networks in these markets," Mr Kim said.