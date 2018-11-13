You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs tumbles on 1MDB scandal and 'fear of the unknown'

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 9:11 AM

2018-11-09T124617Z_1079443522_RC19C7636010_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-BANKS-GOLDMAN-SACHS.JPG
Goldman Sachs Group's reputation is facing one of its biggest crises of the decade - and now its shares are, too.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group's reputation is facing one of its biggest crises of the decade - and now its shares are, too.

Since prosecutors implicated a trio of Goldman Sachs bankers in a multibillion-dollar Malaysian fraud early this month, investors have endured an almost daily drip of news on the firm's ties to the scandal. The barrage culminated Monday as the country's finance minister demanded a "full refund," tipping Goldman's shares into their biggest drop since 2011.

Across Wall Street, analysts expressed surprise over the dive, noting the bank - which hasn't been charged with wrongdoing - can probably stomach any payment that might be extracted in the case. Instead, some said, the decline appeared to be a combination of concern over the persistently harsh spotlight and uncertainty about what's to come. It was also a generally bad day in US markets.

"It's not so much the dollar amount," said Gerard Cassidy at RBC Capital Markets. "It's more that we don't know all of the facts yet, we don't know all of the important points to the story at this time. It's the fear of the unknown."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Nov 1, at least three senior Goldman Sachs bankers were publicly implicated by the US Department of Justice in a multiyear criminal enterprise that included bribing officials in Malaysia and elsewhere and laundering hundreds of millions of dollars. The firm has said it's cooperating with the investigations and may face "significant" fines.

The bank spent years repairing its image after it became a favorite congressional punching bag in 2010 for its behavior around the global credit crisis. That year, US regulators accused the bank of cheating investors by failing to disclose that a hedge-fund firm betting against a mortgage-linked derivative had played a role in creating what they bought. The bank admitted it made a "mistake" in marketing materials and settled.

The Malaysia probe focuses on the country's scandal-plagued state investment company, 1Malaysia Development Bhd, and the US$6.5 billion it raised in 2012 and 2013. Goldman Sachs handled the deals, reaping almost US$600 million in fees.

Tim Leissner, the bank's former chairman of Southeast Asia, admitted in a plea that he bribed officials to get the bond deals, and that he and others arranged the fundraising as debt offerings to generate higher fees. He also admitted that more than US$200 million in proceeds from 1MDB bonds flowed into accounts controlled by him and a relative. Prosecutors have said executives involved circumvented the bank's internal compliance operations to avoid detection.

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Monday said the country is seeking a refund of all the fees it paid. A bank spokesman declined to comment on the demand.

The firm's shares tumbled 7.5 per cent, their biggest one-day drop since November 2011. The volume of stock bought and sold was more than triple the average amount. The bank was the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a day in which all but four companies in the index declined.

Goldman's litigation risks in the US include lawsuits and probes with estimated costs that could top US$2 billion, including more than US$1 billion from 1MDB matters, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Elliott Z. Stein and Jennifer Rie wrote in a report Monday.

Goldman Sachs has said it believed proceeds of the debt it underwrote were for development projects and that Leissner withheld information from the firm. Leissner has said Goldman's culture of secrecy led him to conceal wrongdoing from the company's compliance staff.

Chief executive officer David Solomon, who took over last month, said he's found the allegations against the former employees "very distressing." His predecessor Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman's current chairman, was asked earlier this month what the scandal meant for the bank's reputation. He deadpanned: "Well, it's not good."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

More work needed in regulations, industry to grab blockchain opportunities: panel

Banks told to shed 'legacy stuff' for real innovation to happen

GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners

China signals tougher measures to shore up yuan

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

file72f67qf0oiw17cmdb1tg.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Smarter transportation critical for Emerging Asia's growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening