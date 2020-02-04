You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Grab moves into retail wealth management with acquisition of robo-advisory

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 9:00 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

nz_grab_040246.jpg
Grab has made its move into the retail wealth management space with its acquisition of Bento Invest, a Singapore-based robo-advisory startup for an undisclosed sum.
PHOTO: ST FILE

GRAB has made its move into the retail wealth management space with its acquisition of Bento Invest, a Singapore-based robo-advisory startup for an undisclosed sum.

This will allow Grab to offer retail wealth management and investment solutions to its ecosystem of users, drivers and merchants via its app.

Following the acquisition, Bento will be rebranded as GrabInvest, with products expected to be launched on the Grab app in the first half of the year in Singapore. They will eventually be rolled out to other markets in South-east Asia.

GrabInvest aims to offer cash management and portfolio-based financial solutions and will operate under a retail wealth management capital markets services licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It intends to adopt a low-cost model with full disclosures on fees, using a platform that users are familiar with.

GrabInvest will be the fifth vertical under Grab's financial services arm, Grab Financial Group, and will be led by Bento's founder and CEO Chandrima Das.

SEE ALSO

Sea, Grab founders join EDB board

Other verticals under Grab Financial Group include payments (GrabPay), rewards (GrabRewards), lending (GrabFinance) and insurance (GrabInsure).

Reuben Lai, senior managing director of Grab Financial Group, noted that there is a lack of access to affordable wealth management products and retirement planning solutions for most people.

"The launch of GrabInvest brings us a step closer to democratising access to affordable financial solutions that will help them achieve the financial stability they need well into their retirement years," he said.

Ms Das, who will also be Grab Financial Group's new head of wealth management, pointed out that their common vision is to make investments accessible for customers "irrespective of their wallet size".

Bento's proprietary digital wealth platform includes client onboarding, and portfolio construction and rebalancing supported by robust risk management capabilities. Its team of 12, including Ms Das, will join GrabInvest.

Ms Das has over two decades of leadership experience in banks and asset managers across Asia and the UK. She was formerly managing director at Bank of Singapore and prior to that, CEO of ING Investment Management.

Grab had told The Business Times in November that it is moving to tap the trillion-dollar wealth market across South-east Asia by offering low-cost investment products.

Grab is also one of the contenders for the two digital full bank licences up for grabs in Singapore. It is partnering Singtel, with Grab to hold a 60 per cent stake in the proposed consortium while the telco giant will own the remaining 40 per cent. A digital full bank licence would allow successful applicants to take deposits from and provide banking services to retail and non-retail customer segments.

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 09:00 AM
Real Estate

Retirement savings may best real estate returns in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] In property-crazed Singapore, owning real estate isn't always the high-yielding investment you might...

Feb 4, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: GuocoLand, KIT, Tee Intl, Tee Land, DBS, OCBC, Nico Steel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Feb 4, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

China's massive economic power shapes global response to coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] As countries around the world enact measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that...

Feb 4, 2020 08:42 AM
Transport

Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears

[MONTREAL] A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia's largest...

Feb 4, 2020 08:39 AM
Transport

British aviation industry outlines plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

[LONDON] Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly