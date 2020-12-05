Grab-Singtel group puts cybersecurity at top of digital bank agenda

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GRAB and Singtel's consortium is making cybersecurity a top priority for their digital bank. This comes as the new entity faces increasing expectations to prove to regulators and consumers over the next year that its cybersecurity defences are robust enough.
In an...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes