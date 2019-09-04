You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Gulf bonds enjoy best month despite oil slump

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

NEVER mind the renewed slump in oil, the global hunt for high-grade dollar debt made August the best month on record for Gulf bonds.

Staring down almost US$17 trillion of negative-yielding bonds worldwide, money managers were drawn like never before to a region whose average sovereign credit rating is A+, on a par with China, Chile and Ireland.

Bonds from all six of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations included in a Bloomberg Barclays index advanced in August, with securities from Saudi Arabia and Qatar leading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There's a "flight-to-quality trade within emerging markets", said Mohammed Elmi, a London-based money manager at Federated Investors UK, adding that the rally in US Treasuries has provided a tailwind to high-grade Gulf sovereign debt. "It is only natural to trade up the quality curve during these volatile times." The bonds returned 3.5 per cent in August, a sizable gain when compared to an almost flat month for dollar securities across developing nations.

The gradual inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co's emerging-market indexes has helped, with more investors worldwide mandated to take positions in the region's bonds. That's helped sideline concerns over Brent crude's 7.3 per cent slide, which sent the commodity well below most Gulf governments' breakeven prices.

But that may change. "If oil prices continue to decline or stay low, credit fundamentals in the region will deteriorate," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital. "At some point that has to come through spreads." For now, he favours the longer maturity bonds of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Despite falling in August, the yield on Abu Dhabi's debt due 2047 was about 30 basis points higher than similarly rated debt sold by South Korea maturing in 2048.

And the yield on Saudi Arabia's 2049 bond was at 3.62 per cent, similar to Indonesia's debt, even though the Asian nation is rated four levels lower by Moody's Investors Service. "Those are good defensive names," Mr Hussain said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Lloyds buys Tesco home loans for about £$3.8b

China's will to steady yuan gives traders a window for profits

Global investors shun China's junk bonds

Dubai's Emaar Properties hires banks for dollar Islamic bonds

Pound slides below US$1.20 as election threat adds to Brexit jeopardy

Barclays, Julius Baer bolster wealth business with ex-Credit Suisse bankers

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly