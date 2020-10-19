You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Gulf currency pegs offer silver lining in era of weaker US$

Declining US dollar may boost non-oil industries such as tourism once the pandemic eases
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

MORE than a decade ago, Gulf Arab nations struggled to preserve their currency pegs as the US dollar went into retreat. This time, the link to a sliding greenback may give reassurance.

Back in 2007 and 2008, the weak US dollar sent the cost of imports spiralling and allowed inflation to take hold. Now, the sluggish domestic demand has put a lid on price growth, while the US dollar declines could give a boost to non-oil industries such as tourism once the pandemic eases. Also out of the picture are the inflationary hot-money flows to the region when Brent crude was near US$150 12 years ago.

"The decline in the dollar will be positive for the Gulf Cooperation Council once the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic softens," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in the United Arab Emirates. "The dollar pegs still remain an important anchor to the economy and for capital inflows."

The six GCC members have been running managed foreign-exchange regimes since the early 1970s. The system has survived successive years of low oil prices in the 1990s, a period of dollar weakness before the financial crisis in 2008 and another crude crash in 2014. Only Kuwait decided in May 2007 to link the dinar to a basket of currencies as inflation accelerated.

SEE ALSO

Firm US dollar, fading stimulus hopes put gold on course for weekly loss

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier this year, devaluation bets mounted in forwards markets as the price of oil dropped to near 18-year lows, battering the regions' economies and raising questions about their foreign-currency reserves. Traders have since pared those wagers as Gulf states cut spending and subsidies, and turned to debt markets to fund their budget deficits.

With oil and gas priced in dollars, the pegs have helped shield the countries from the volatility of energy markets and allowed central banks to accumulate foreign-currency reserves in the good times.

"The more important consideration for GCC countries' exchange rate pegs is not short-term fluctuations in the value of the US dollar but rather access to adequate foreign-currency assets over the medium term," said Robert Mogielnicki, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS launches new tranche of structured product with ESG theme

DBS is launching a new tranche of a structured product that carries an ESG (environmental, social and governance)...

Oct 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore plans S$4m share placement as part of proposed creditors scheme.

CATALIST-LISTED Viking Offshore and Marine is looking to raise gross proceeds of about S$4 million through a share...

Oct 18, 2020 07:08 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food on Saturday updated that its board has various potential fundraising...

Oct 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

OFFSHORE and marine service provider Ezion Holdings late on Friday evening said that the arbitration proceedings by...

Oct 18, 2020 04:17 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA unit awarded £3b affordable housing guarantee scheme in UK

ARA Asset Management on Sunday said that its subsidiary, ARA Venn, has been appointed the exclusive manager of a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for