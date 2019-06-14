You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Haitong Intl Securities cuts business with UBS after "Chinese pig" comment: sources

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 12:28 PM

BP_Haitong_140619_54.jpg
Haitong International Securities Group has cut all business ties with UBS Group AG after the "Chinese pig" comment by the Swiss bank's global chief economist, two sources at Haitong told Reuters on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[BEIJING] Haitong International Securities Group has cut all business ties with UBS Group AG after the "Chinese pig" comment by the Swiss bank's global chief economist, two sources at Haitong told Reuters on Friday.

Lin Yong, CEO of Haitong International, the Hong Kong unit of leading Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities, posted on his personal account on WeChat announcing the decision, according to a Haitong employee who saw the post.

The decision was also announced in an internal email circulated among Haitong International staff, a second Haitong employee told Reuters.

A flippant reference to pigs in an inflation analysis by UBS's global chief economist has caused a furore in China, with some in the financial community rejecting UBS's apology and calling for a boycott.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Paul Donovan, global chief economist of the Swiss bank's wealth management department since 2016, said in a podcast on Wednesday that higher consumer prices due to sickness among pigs would matter to "a Chinese pig".

Mr Lin is also the president of the Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong (HKCSA), whose 124 member firms include offshore subsidiaries of Chinese brokerages and fund houses.

Mr Lin did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email and telephone.

UBS resent the apology it previously issued without giving further comments when asked by Reuters about the Haitong decision.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Facebook's cryptocurrency-based payments system gets big backers: report

US politics gives euro's global use a boost: ECB

Singapore, UK ink deals to deepen cooperation between both financial hubs

Regulated crypto futures boom as investors seek a safer ride

Australia orders audit of credit provider Afterpay

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
5 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

Must Read

Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Jun 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening