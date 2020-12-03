You are here

Half of Singapore consumers prefer to shop local to help Covid-hit firms: poll

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 12:23 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

UOB BizSmart Shopmatic user New Joo Guan Nursery.jpg
Local business New Joo Guan Nursery saw an increase in overall sales driven exclusively through online sales channels, despite being unable to receive walk-in customers during the circuit breaker, according to its founder and director, Teo Wee Pin.
PHOTO: UOB

AROUND half of Singapore consumers prefer to shop at local businesses to help them recover from the business fallout of Covid-19, according to a study of Asean consumer sentiment done by UOB.

In a press statement on Thursday, UOB head of Group Business Banking, Lawrence Loh, said that the...

