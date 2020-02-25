You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HDB issues S$700m notes due in 2027

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 11:18 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

rk_HDB_250220.jpg
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$700 million worth of seven-year notes carrying a fixed coupon rate of 1.76 per cent per annum.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$700 million worth of seven-year notes carrying a fixed coupon rate of 1.76 per cent per annum.

They are rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service and will mature on Feb 24, 2027, Singapore’s public housing authority said in a media statement on Monday night.

The notes are in denominations of S$250,000 and were offered by way of placement to investors.

They were launched under HDB’s S$32 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme, under which HDB may from time to time issue bonds to finance its development programmes and working capital requirements as well as to refinance existing borrowings.

The Singapore Exchange has given approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the new notes on the bourse.

SEE ALSO

Oxley unit to issue S$75m notes with 6.5% coupon

The joint lead managers and bookrunners are DBS Bank, Maybank Kim Eng Securities, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) and United Overseas Bank.

The new issuance comes about three months after HDB sold a S$700 million five-year bond, also under its S$32 billion programme. The senior unsecured bond matures on Nov 25, 2024 and carries a 1.75 per cent coupon.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 11:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Freeport CEO says ‘everybody is on edge’ with virus uncertainty

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus "took the legs out" of copper's rally and is rattling everyone from miners to equipment...

Feb 25, 2020 11:22 AM
Garage

Digital bank Tonik raises US$6m in round led by Insignia, Credence

TONIK Financial has closed its first institutional round of funding, led by Singapore-based venture capital firms...

Feb 25, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization...

Feb 25, 2020 11:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool's ex-MD charged for alleged share price manipulation

FORMER managing director of Catalist-listed air-conditioning player Natural Cool on Tuesday was slapped with 19...

Feb 25, 2020 11:12 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed after virus-fuelled global bloodbath

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as bargain-buying after the previous day's bloodbath tempered fears...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly