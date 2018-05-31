You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HDB's S$500m bond deal last week makes it the biggest issuer in SGD market

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 7:57 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

HDB last week sold a S$500 million 12-year bond despite poor market sentiment.

It was also the third bond issue so far this year by HDB - the nation's public housing body - and the longest maturity.

The S$500 million, 12-year bonds were issued under its S$32 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme.

They are rated Aaa by Moody's Investors Service.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In January and March, HDB had sold two issues - S$515 million, 10-year and S$600 million, five-year respectively. Including last week's sale, the HDB has raised S$1.615 billion on the local bond market and is the biggest issuer of Singapore dollar bonds so far this year.

In 2017 and 2016, the HDB sold S$3.32 billion and S$5.275 billion worth of bonds respectively.

Second-largest issuer in 2018 is the Land Transport Authority of Singapore which has done three issues worth S$1.5 billion.

Fixed-income markets have been facing uncertainties on several fronts, encompassing investor concerns about monetary policy tightening, rising interest rate expectations due to inflation, geopolitical disagreements and trade tensions between countries, said Pee Beng Kiong, OCBC Bank head of bond syndicate.

OCBC handled the HDB sale.

Notwithstanding HDB's bumper issues, the overall SGD bond market remains in the doldrums. Year-to-date volume of S$7.77 billion from 42 issues is down 30 per cent.

In the current environment, fixed-income bankers have to be nimble in tapping windows of opportunity to get deals through.

The OCBC team "identified improved investor sentiment on the back of dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve in its May FOMC minutes, which were released last Wednesday, and we swiftly recommended a launch strategy to HDB on Thursday in the early morning," said Mr Pee.

"HDB, in partnership, was able to move nimbly and in the process caught the positive uplift in investor sentiment to access the market for its longest-dated bond issue of the year," he added.

Unlike other bond sales where the marketing process starts with a price guidance which is then finalised depending on orders received, OCBC told the market the coupon would be fixed at 3.08 per cent from the beginning.

"The coupon rate for the transaction was fixed at 3.08 per cent for investors to have pricing clarity and enabled them to accurately reflect their interest," he said.

"With HDB's credentials, including its top-notch credit profile, the order book was readily subscribed with orders from a diverse range of investors, allowing HDB to further meet its long-term funding needs for this year," said Mr Pee.

OCBC has also previously handled HDB's 12-year and 15-year bond issues over the past two years.

Banking & Finance

More people have lost money trading on unregulated online platforms: SPF, MAS

Mapletree Investments' PATMI up 39% to S$1.96b for FY17/18

Jack Ma's Ant said to raise funding to over US$12b

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

Singapore bank lending up 0.8% in April

Buffett said to have offered Uber US$3b but talks crumbled

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_1MDB_310518_28.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia investigators said to meet Singapore on 1MDB probe

mdb.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 31, 2018
Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening