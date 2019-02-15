You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Head of Japan bank lobby urges review of BOJ policy framework

Sticking with central bank's elusive inflation goal would do more harm than good, says Koji Fujiwara
Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

THE head of Japan's bank lobby on Thursday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to review its 2 per cent inflation target and ultra-loose monetary policy, saying that sticking with its elusive inflation goal would do more harm than good.

Six years of heavy money printing by the central bank has made clear that Japan's economy can recover even amid low inflation, said Koji Fujiwara, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.

"The BOJ should not persist in achieving its price target both in terms of the timeframe and pace of price growth," as subdued inflation is forcing it to maintain a radical stimulus that is straining bank profits, he noted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One idea could be to replace the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target with a target range on desirable price growth, which would enhance flexibility on monetary policy, Mr Fujiwara said.

"While it may be difficult to do so immediately, the BOJ should cautiously but steadily take measures" to stock up its policy ammunition in case it needs to ramp up stimulus in the future, Mr Fujiwara said. "The BOJ may be approaching a stage where it needs to review its price target" and its ultra-easy policy, he added.

The comments by Mr Fujiwara, who added that they reflect his "personal view," were the strongest to date from Japan's banking lobby calling for a review of the BOJ's policy framework.

Mr Fujiwara is also president of Mizuho Bank, a core unit of Japan's second-largest lender Mizuho Financial Group.

The BOJ is caught in a dilemma. Years of heavy stimulus have failed to fire up inflation, forcing the bank to maintain its massive bond buying programme despite financial institutions having to endure weak profits from near-zero rates.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, earlier this month reported a 6.4 per cent decline in net profit for the three months through December.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose policy to help improvements in the economy steadily accelerate inflation. But he has also said the BOJ would carefully look at the benefits and costs of stimulus.

"The demerits of ultra-loose policy are cumulative and it's hard to deal with them once they materialise. That's why it's necessary to conduct monetary policy in a forward-looking manner," he explained.

Japan's annual core consumer inflation hit a seven-month low of 0.7 per cent in December and may ease further in coming months due lower oil prices and soft household spending. Adding to the BOJ's headaches, a slowdown in the world economy has jolted markets and led the International Monetary Fund to cut its global economic growth forecasts. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

How OCBC busts the fear factor over jobs upheaval

UOB's TMRW banking to beat today's competition

Credit Suisse trading losses eclipse wealth management gains

KL gives insurers until April to comply with foreign ownership rules

BOS ties up with India's Edelweiss to tap wealth market

JPMorgan Chase unveils cryptocurrency prototype

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening