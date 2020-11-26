You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hedge-fund copycats rally as academics defend embattled strategy

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 8:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Investing products designed to bring hedge-fund strategies to the masses are on course for one of their best months in more than a decade, as the latest research argues the oft-maligned trades have robust foundations.

So-called liquid alternatives mimic the fast money through short selling, leverage and derivatives in order to capture popular sources of market returns known as risk premia. Yet they have underperformed both hedge funds and 60/40 portfolios over the past decade - and look set to do so again this year.

But as the pandemic roller coaster continues, a gauge tracking hedge-fund clones is up 2.3 per cent in November to the highest in nine months. That follows its outperformance in the March maelstrom and the biggest jump in the index's 13-year history a month later in the global market rebound.

The rally comes as a study shows these public instruments can successfully replicate trades beloved by the most sophisticated institutional managers - with much lower fees.

In a paper published last month, researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) found liquid alternatives had broadly matched hedge-fund returns, including stock market beta and factors like value and momentum. Their relative strength during the coronavirus slump shows it's "probably premature" to dismiss replication strategies, they said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We see value in the hedge fund strategy clones constructed in this study, with most of them outperforming their respective region's market benchmarks during the Covid-19 crisis," wrote authors Joseph Cherian, Christine Kon and Ziyun Li.

The HFRI-I Liquid Alternative UCITS Index fell 5.6 per cent in March, compared with a 5.9 per cent drop for a global hedge-fund gauge and 12.5 per cent slump for the S&P 500.

However, while liquid alternatives have a track record of outperformance during major selloffs, in the long term they have struggled to keep pace with hedge funds and have badly lagged the US equity benchmark.

For all the performance worries, Greenwich Associates estimated there were some US$882 billion of institutional assets invested in the sector as at the end of last year. Exchange-traded funds following the strategies hold record assets and have attracted cash every month since March, Bloomberg data shows.

Liquid alternatives are a "good place to park your money while you wait for a better investment opportunity", said Olivier d'Assier, head of applied research for the Asia-Pacific at Qontigo. However, the "window appears to have closed now with optimism rising again thanks to news on upcoming vaccine and the result of the US election", he said.

The liquid alternatives label is used for an array of structures and styles, and within that performance can vary significantly. The NUS researchers found that, during the Covid crash, the clones had an advantage over arbitrage, CTA/managed futures, macro, multi-strategy and event-driven funds in North America, and in long-short equity in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia's biggest banks resist pressure to lower lending rates

South Korea's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged, as widely expected

Former World Bank president James Wolfensohn dies aged 86

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release millions to pare Wirecard 'loans'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tick higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Thursday morning but the recent vaccine-inspired rally slowed...

Nov 26, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

SINGAPORE shares pulled back at Thursday's open, following a mixed close on Wall Street overnight on disappointing...

Nov 26, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.77...

Nov 26, 2020 09:19 AM
Real Estate

Ikea investment arm in talks to buy prime retail property in big European cities

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea's Ingka Investments is in talks to buy commercial property in prime locations in several big...

Nov 26, 2020 09:08 AM
Transport

Tesla raises prices for Model S across Europe

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc has increased prices for its Model S sedan across Europe, with rates varying in different...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Logistics players ramp up for booster shot from Covid vaccines

Allianz-linked entity moves to buy stake in OUE Bayfront

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for