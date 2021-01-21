You are here

HK bank staff arrested in HK$6.3b laundering probe

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

SEVEN former and current bank employees have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a major operation against a HK$6.3 billion (S$1.08 billion) international money-laundering syndicate, police said on Wednesday.

"It's the largest case we have busted in recent years," said Yip Wing-lam, a superintendent at the commercial crime bureau, adding it was the first time local bank staff had been arrested for involvement in money laundering. Police declined to name the banks those arrested worked for.

Investigators said those detained are alleged to have helped a key Hong Kong-based member of the syndicate apply for business accounts, including falsifying company documents and coaching applicants for interviews. At least 14 business accounts were opened between 2017 and 2018 using names of 16 people from mainland China and Belgium, police said.

The accounts handled a total of HK$6.3 billion in illicit funds. Police said much of the money could be traced to a number of foreign countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam. Some US$1 million in cash was seized at the public housing apartment of one of those arrested.

Hong Kong, a major international business hub and a key conduit for China to access international markets and finance, bills itself as one of the world's most free economies. But transparency campaigners have long complained that lax regulations make it an easy place to launder money and set up shell companies. AFP

