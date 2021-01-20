You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 2:46 PM

AK_vh_2001.jpg
Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a major operation against a US$810 million international money-laundering syndicate, the police said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a major operation against a US$810 million international money-laundering syndicate, the police said on Wednesday.

"It's the largest case we have busted in recent years," said Yip Wing-lam, a superintendent at the Commercial Crime Bureau, adding it was the first time local bank staff had been arrested for involvement in money laundering".

Police declined to name the banks those arrested worked for.

Investigators said those detained are alleged to have helped a key Hong Kong-based member of the syndicate apply for business accounts, including falsifying company documents and coaching applicants for interviews.

At least 14 business accounts were opened between 2017 and 2018 using names of 16 people from mainland China and Belgium, police said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The accounts handled a total of HK$6.3 billion (S$1.08 billion) in illicit funds.

Police said much of the money could be traced to a number of foreign countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam.

Some US$1 million in cash was seized at the public housing apartment of one of those arrested, the police added.

Hong Kong is a major international business hub and a key conduit for China to access international markets and finance.

It bills itself as one of the world's most free economies, but transparency campaigners have long complained that lax regulations make it an easy place to launder money and set up shell companies.

Money laundering carries sentences of up to 14 years in jail and a fine of HK$5 million.

In recent weeks, police have used laundering charges to freeze money raised by crowdfunding to defend people arrested for taking part in 2019's huge and often violent democracy protests.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

Wall Street's top banks widen gulf with rivals amid pandemic

Australian dollar edges ahead, upside risk seen for jobs report

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 03:14 PM
Companies & Markets

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean investment firm GK Goh Holdings is exploring a sale of corporate services provider Boardroom...

Jan 20, 2021 02:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking wiped out earlier gains, with investors taking a wait...

Jan 20, 2021 02:21 PM
Transport

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong no longer has the busiest airport for international traffic in Asia after the coronavirus...

Jan 20, 2021 02:13 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

[SINGAPORE] HSBC Holdings and Malayan Banking's insurance venture are among shortlisted bidders for AXA's business...

Jan 20, 2021 02:08 PM
Technology

Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting on Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, First Reit, Keppel Infra Trust, Sunningdale, ARA Logos, Oxley

Broker's take: UOBKH starts coverage on GHY Culture & Media with 'buy', S$1.08 TP

Broker's take: Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

EHT announces Chapter 11 filing; to start marketing process to sell some hotels

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for