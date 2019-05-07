You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong exchange plans China metals expansion with warehouse plan

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 11:04 PM

doc758ybg8dg771apt41gc9_doc6w6g1gt17due56uxl5b.jpg
Hong Kong stock exchange Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday the bourse was in official talks with Guangdong authorities on metals warehousing, a major step towards its long-held ambition to expand in mainland China.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stock exchange Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday the bourse was in official talks with Guangdong authorities on metals warehousing, a major step towards its long-held ambition to expand in mainland China.

Mr Li, head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), has long wanted a China warehousing foothold to boost its London Metal Exchange (LME) franchise, but faced reluctance from Chinese regulators concerned with protecting emerging domestic exchanges in the world's biggest metals consumer.

"We have been talking about LME warehousing in China, it's not going to be an easy subject," Mr Li said at an event in Hong Kong. "We are working with the Guangdong government (to see) if we can experiment a pilot scheme for warehousing."

Warehouses are a critical part of the LME's price-setting function because it acts as a market of last resort; a place of storage for sellers in need; and a store of metal for buyers in a mechanism that roots exchange prices in the physical market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plan involving Guangdong, a province in southern China, would come under the country's Greater Bay Area project, Li said. The project aims to better integrate the economies of Guangdong and Hong Kong, spurring growth in both regions.

"I can't give you any details because this is all just political manoeuvering," Mr Li told Reuters in an interview, adding that one way forward would be to say the rules need to be changed, but that would not be "productive".

"But we are going to say this is (in) the Greater Bay Area (which should mean) increased collaboration between financial institutions and physical users and we will see how far we go."

The bourse still requires consent from regulators to go ahead with the pilot plan, Mr Li added.

The exchange also plans to expand products under its mainland spot physical exchange, the Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), by adding aluminium ingots and aluminium T-bars in the third quarter, and copper probably next year, Mr Li added.

"Qianhai will continue the value chain from alumina to aluminium and T-bars. Those will be licensed to us here in Hong Kong and then we will launch futures prices based on those spot prices (discovered on QME)," Mr Li said.

"It terms of futurising it, it may be early next year."

It will continue to look at cross-listing or clearing products from other commodity exchanges, he said.

In London, the LME will make a "very significant" multi-million-dollar investment to modernise its options offerings towards screen-based trade from the telephone interbank market, London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain said. He didn't specify how much money the LME would invest.

The telephone market supports LME volumes on the exchange's ring, one of the world's last open-outcry trading floors.

"Our options (offering) was an interbank telephone trades market but the world is moving on," Mr Chamberlain said.

HKEX also signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce, which runs Mysteel, and Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange to promote development in mutual financial and commodities markets.

The MOUs are aiming to licence prices and launch futures contracts in Hong Kong as a next step, Mr Li said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Indonesia to cap foreign ownership in electronic trading platforms

UBS adds senior hires in China after taking 51% stake

Virtual banks cannot play one-size-fits-all in Singapore: OCBC CEO

World's largest brewer AB InBev confirms it is looking at partial listing of Asian business

Japanese government bonds gain as renewed trade worries stoke demand for safe-haven debt

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%, signals rate cut

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

doc758tz08eoxg12b4uwdg5_doc725au8tvvvtiy8cjchk.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening