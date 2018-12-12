You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong may hand tax breaks to woo hedge and private equity funds to its shores

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 2:11 PM

nz-skyline-111218.jpg
Hong Kong has proposed widening tax breaks to include hedge and private equity funds that are domiciled in the city in a move market watchers say should encourage more of them to move there.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has proposed widening tax breaks to include hedge and private equity funds that are domiciled in the city in a move market watchers say should encourage more of them to move there.

Locally domiciled vehicles that can only be sold to qualified institutions and wealthy individuals - such as hedge and private equity funds - will be eligible for an exemption from a 16.5 per cent profits tax for the first time, according to a council brief posted on the website of the city's legislature. Lawmakers are scheduled to have a first reading of the bill on Wednesday, and the government has recommended the change take effect on April 1.

Hong Kong has long been locked in a battle with Asian peers such as Singapore and Shanghai for the title of the region's premier financial center. The proposed change came after many years of lobbying by Hong Kong's local asset management industry, and after the European Union labeled the city's current profits tax regime for funds as "harmful."

This would "put us on a level playing field with Singapore," Paul Ho, Ernst & Young's financial services Hong Kong tax market leader, said in a telephone interview. It may also "attract more overseas asset managers to consider setting up their platforms here in Hong Kong," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong's asset management and fund advisory industry totaled HK$17.5 trillion (S$3.07 trillion) at the end of 2017, up 23 per cent from a year earlier.

Under the current rules, locally and overseas domiciled funds that are authorized for sale to retail, or individual, investors in Hong Kong are eligible for a profits-tax exemption, as are funds that have been established in offshore centers such as the Cayman Islands and that are only available for sale to institutional investors and wealthy individuals.

Even when they're ultimately run by managers in Hong Kong, most hedge and private-equity funds have their legal home in an offshore tax haven for economic reasons. There are conditions that locally established funds will have to meet to qualify for the proposed tax exemption, such as managers having a license from the local securities regulator, or a minimum number of investors.

Sovereign wealth funds also could be covered by the proposed change, Ernst & Young's Ho said. The loosened regulations will also likely be a boon for tech startups in the city trying to attract capital from money managers, he added.

Currently, offshore private funds cannot claim a profits-tax exemption for their investments in privately held, Hong Kong-domiciled companies, such as technology firms.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars upbeat on Sino-US trade hopes

US dollar near 1-month high on bounce in US yields, weak pound

A weakening profit outlook is the latest worry for the S&P 500

Six moneylenders with unique business models issued new licences

Sputtering oil industry halts Nigeria bank loans

Ex-bureaucrat is new Indian central bank chief

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

ak_retail_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

ak_najib_1012.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia charges ex-1MDB chief and Najib for audit tampering

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening