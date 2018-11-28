You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong online lending startup Oriente raises US$105m in initial funding round

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 10:55 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

HONG KONG-BASED financial services and technology company Oriente announced on Wednesday that it has completed a US$105 million initial funding round, with investments from the founders and a group of family offices including members of the Berjaya Group, JG Summit Holdings, and Sinar Mas.

It is said to be one of the largest initial funding rounds by any startup in Asia, and also for a fintech company worldwide.

Oriente said that the financing is being used to accelerate technology and product development, scale multi-market operations, and power the growth of its digital solutions into new markets, expanding its reach in South-east Asia's fastest-growing economies.

The startup uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, to build solutions that provide real-time credit scoring, digital and online to offline lending and other tailored financial services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the past few months, the company has rolled out two app-based ventures, Cashalo in the Philippines, and Finmas in Indonesia. They are aimed at delivering fast and convenient access to affordable credit for millions of underserved in the emerging middle class, and micro, small and medium enterprises, said the startup.

According to Oriente, smartphone users in these markets can download these apps, apply for a loan, and receive a decision and financing within minutes.

Geoffrey Prentice, co-founder of Oriente, said that the startup was founded on the principles of inclusion and innovation to open financial access, freedom and opportunity for underserved people and micro-entrepreneurs, and helping them build financial identities and participate in the global economy.

Oriente was founded in 2017 by former Skype co-founder and chief strategy officer Geoffrey Prentice; former founding chief technology offer and chief operations offer at LU.com, Hubert Tai (CEO of Oriente); and founder of BlackPine Private Equity, Lawrence Chu. The company now has over 1,200 employees across offices in Hong  Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

AK_SGX_2811.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, DBS, Keong Hong, IHH Healthcare, Pine Capital

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

GRP unit no longer assured of winning China mixed-development project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening