You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong regulator tells banks to do more to prepare for the end of Libor

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 7:01 PM

doc78vvj0e3msiqie8nfby_doc76j0l05gt9w12bdjid9i.jpg
Hong Kong skyline. Banks must step up efforts to prepare for the end of the discredited Libor interest rate benchmark, a senior official of Hong Kong's central bank said on Friday, joining the chorus of global regulators urging quicker action by banks.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong banks must step up efforts to prepare for the end of the discredited Libor interest rate benchmark, a senior official of the city's central bank said on Friday, joining the chorus of global regulators urging quicker action by banks.

Ditching Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, a 50-year-old price reference still embedded in loans from mortgages to credit cards worth US$400 trillion globally, is one of the biggest challenges markets have faced in decades.

Banks were fined around US$9 billion for trying to rig Libor, once dubbed the world's most important number, and regulators say it must be scrapped by the end of 2021 because it is based on too few transactions.

"I wouldn't say the Hong Kong banks are particularly badly prepared... but we want banks to start stepping up their efforts in this regard," Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), told a media briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some banks in the city did not have a working group tasked with looking at the problem, Mr Yuen added.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

He said a notional HK$33 trillion (S$5.7 trillion) of derivative contracts in Hong Kong were pegged to a Libor, mostly US dollar Libor, 40 per cent of which would still exist after 2021, when Libor will not.

A further HK$4.5 trillion of non-derivative contracts such as loans also were priced using Libor, 30 per cent of which would mature after 2021.

Some contracts do not specify an alternative to Libor.

Last November, the Financial Stability Board said it would survey national regulators to measure their progress in persuading banks and companies to stop using Libor.

On Thursday, the Bank of England and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority again urged banks and insurers to hasten plans to transition away from Libor. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows

Barclays is cutting about 100 senior jobs at investment bank

Morgan Stanley plans to hire dozens for Asia wealth expansion

Trading consultancy under CAD probe for possible licensing breaches, defrauding investors

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

Bank of Korea stands pat as it weighs housing boom, past cuts

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

TECKWAH Logistics, a wholly-owned unit of Teckwah Industrial, will consolidate the operations of its subsidiary JNE...

Jan 17, 2020 06:43 PM
Government & Economy

Asia’s growth forecast upgraded after Phase One deal: AMRO

MACROECONOMICS surveillance organisation Asean+3 Macroeconomics Research Office (AMRO) has upgraded its growth...

Jan 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades

THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.
 

Jan 17, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore O&G has named Eric Choo, who previously served as the company's chief financial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly