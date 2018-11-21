You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 11:36 AM
nishar@Nisha_BT

HONG Kong, Tokyo and Singapore are the top three locations in Asia for finance, according to a report by Colliers International.

The report is based on a comprehensive study of 16 cities in developed and emerging markets across Asia, looking at nearly 60 criteria covering areas such as socio-economic factors and property.

Andrew Haskins, Colliers’ Asia head of research, said: “At number 4, Shanghai is benefiting the most among Chinese cities from the country’s financial liberalisation, while Seoul at number 5 is a wild card finance location with strong scores.”

With a score of 61 per cent, Hong Kong was in pole position, scoring highly on socio-economic factors, including employment criteria such as political stability, ease of doing business and regulatory governance, and wealth factors such as stock market value, city inward FDI (foreign direct investment) and position in cross-border banking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under property factors, high wages and rents elevate employer costs, but total office stock is high, "with a wide gap in rents between the CBD (central business district) and other areas". Hong Kong is number two in Asia on human factors, due partly to a low tax rate and high quality of living.

Meanwhile, Singapore was in position three, behind Tokyo. Singapore remains an attractive regional base for many financial institutions owing to its stable political and economic environment, pro-business policies, active capital market, and robust regulatory framework, highlighted Tricia Song, head of research for Singapore at Colliers International.

She added: "The financial services sector continues to play an important role in the growth of Singapore and the region, be it in corporate finance, trade facilitation or infrastructure financing. We believe the outlook for the sector in Asia remains bright, driven by rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class.”

With a score of 55 per cent, Singapore scored high on socio-economic factors, especially employment criteria, due to high political stability, the ease of doing business, high-quality infrastructure and strong regulatory governance. However, it lacks the banking scale of Tokyo or Hong Kong, although it is a key wealth management centre, the report highlighted.

Still, Singapore had just a modest score on property factors, due largely to its limited stock of prime grade office space at 24.3 million square feet - one third that of Hong Kong and 13 per cent that of Tokyo's. It came out top on human factors such as personal tax, safety, living quality, climate and pollution.

The report said: "Looking ahead, the growth of fintech should have an impact on the office property market performance in Singapore, potentially allowing the financial services and banking sector to reduce the demand for traditional office space, shifting to more flexible workspaces."       

Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

Asia refinancing risk to 'remain low' in next 5 years: study

Italy's boardroom saga - a property rights lesson

Australia's central bank governor raps banks for misdeeds

Cash-hungry China property developers face new norm: double-digit bond yields

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening