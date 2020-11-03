Hong Kong will require all cryptocurrency trading platforms to be regulated: SFC

Hong Kong will require all cryptocurrency trading platforms to be regulated whether or not they trade securities, the city's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had previously put in place an 'opt in' regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading platforms, but these had made it possible for some trading platforms to operate away from the regulatory radar, SFC CEO Ashley Alder said in a speech.

REUTERS