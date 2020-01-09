You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

'How can we cover this up?' ex-official asked Najib

Audio evidence released by investigators shows former PM sought help from Abu Dhabi royalty, ex-prosecutors
Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200109_YPNAJIB9_3999913.jpg
Malaysia's former prime minister is undergoing trial over dozens of charges linked to his role in 1MDB, which is at the centre of global investigations into corruption and money laundering
. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN investigators have played audio recordings of former premier Najib Razak seeking help from people including a member of Abu Dhabi royalty and former prosecutors, to try to untangle himself from the 1MDB scandal in 2016.

One of the clips show him reaching out to Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to secure a meeting to discuss how to resolve the "impasse" relating to 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment in a July 26, 2016, conversation.

That followed the US Department of Justice filing lawsuits to seize assets linked to 1MDB and saying US$3.5 billion had been misappropriated from the Malaysian state fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has verified the recordings and can vouch for their authenticity, Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya told reporters in the administrative capital of Putrajaya. The agency will hand the clips to the police as they show elements of abuse of power, obstruction of justice and fabrication of evidence, which fall under the penal code, she said.

SEE ALSO

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

Mr Najib is facing trial on several charges linked to his role in the troubled state fund 1MDB, which is at the heart of global investigations into corruption and money laundering.

He told reporters outside a Kuala Lumpur courtroom: "I am shocked by the revelation and I am studying its content and I have referred the matter to my lawyer."

He said he needed to review the matter when asked to confirm the veracity of the clips.

The nine clips also show conversations between Mr Najib and individuals such as his wife Rosmah Mansor and former anti-corruption chief Dzulkifli Ahmad.

In a recording dated Jan 5, 2016, then-public prosecutor Dzulkifli said to Mr Najib that he was worried that the 1MDB investigation papers were known to about 20 people, and asked, "How can we cover this up?" Mr Dzulkifli also said to Mr Najib that he and former Attorney-General Apandi Ali could handle the matter on the legal side. Mr Dzulkifli was appointed as chief commissioner at the anti-graft agency the following August.

On Jan 26 of that year, Mr Apandi held a press conference clearing Mr Najib of all wrongdoing.

In the former premier's July 2016 discussion with Abu Dhabi's crown prince, he sought help signing a loan agreement for his stepson Riza Aziz's movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. Mr Najib said such an agreement would "show it's a legitimate financing package, not money laundering". He also expressed worry that Mr Riza would be made a scapegoat.

"I don't want him to be a victim when he was totally unaware of the source of money," Mr Najib said in the conversation with Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

In another recording, Mdm Rosmah told Mr Najib to withdraw an arbitration between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC. They discussed inviting representatives from the United Arab Emirates to settle the matter without arbitration. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bringing digital financial services to S-E Asia

OCBC hires former HSBC Greater China CEO to lead wholesale banking unit

CGS-CIMB maintains 'overweight' call on banks amid digibank race

Japanese billionaire to give away US$9m as a 'social experiment'

British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance

Travelex says financially unaffected by hacking

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Daimler pledges that cost cuts today will fund the cars of tomorrow

[FRANKFURT] Daimler AG's investment in future technologies such as electric cars and self-driving software is taking...

Jan 8, 2020 11:50 PM
Banking & Finance

British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog has told the bosses of commercial insurance companies to stamp out bad behaviour...

Jan 8, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

[PARIS] India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central...

Jan 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 202,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies ramped up hiring in the final month of 2019, posting the biggest gain in eight...

Jan 8, 2020 10:58 PM
Transport

Boeing crash probe protocol seen hampered by Iran-US tensions

[PARIS] There are clear international rules governing investigations into air crashes, but in the case of Wednesday'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly