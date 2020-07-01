You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:15 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia equities capabilities.

The bank appointed Edward Lee as regional head of equity capital markets, South-east Asia; and Joy Wang as head of South-east Asia equity research. Both were...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Wirecard administrator says received inbound interest for assets

BlackRock eyes distressed property, private debt and equity

TransferWise gets nod to offer investment services in UK

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 04:19 PM
Transport

Geely's Volvo announces its biggest ever recall over seat belt cable

[STOCKHOLM] Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it was recalling nearly 2.2 million cars built between 2006 and 2019 to...

Jul 1, 2020 04:15 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares shed early gains amid mixed cues

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dipped on Wednesday as fears of Sino-US tension over China's crackdown in Hong Kong and...

Jul 1, 2020 04:10 PM
Consumer

DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

[BENGALURU] German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it has temporarily suspended picking up import shipments...

Jul 1, 2020 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

[SEOUL] South Korean regulators, burned by scandals tied to complicated and risky financial products after relaxing...

Jul 1, 2020 03:56 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices fall for first time since 2012: Nationwide

[LONDON] Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.