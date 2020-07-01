HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

Get our introductory offer at only
HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia equities capabilities.
The bank appointed Edward Lee as regional head of equity capital markets, South-east Asia; and Joy Wang as head of South-east Asia equity research. Both were...
