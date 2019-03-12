You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC chases Asia's wealthiest with new ultra-high-net-worth team

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190312_YPUHNW12_3720898.jpg
Private banking in Asia is one of HSBC's strategic priorities as CEO John Flint plans to expand in markets from Greater China to South-east Asia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings plc is taking aim at the very richest clients in the world's fastest growing region for wealth.

The London-based bank is building an ultra-high-net-worth team in Asia for clients with assets of about US$30 million or more, according to Tan Siew Meng, Asia-Pacific head of global private banking. Hiring for the new business will be part of the bank's plan to add 700 private banking jobs in Asia by 2022. Mr Tan didn't provide staffing details of the team, though HSBC has hired at least two veterans for the new unit.

Private banking in Asia is one of HSBC's strategic priorities as chief executive officer John Flint plans to expand in markets from Greater China to South-east Asia. Global wealth managers are counting on Asia's richest to boost profitability even after they took a hit from the stock market meltdown in late 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If we're going to be able to achieve the ambitious growth plans that we've got, clearly we need to be able to address the ultra-high net worth segment very well," Mr Tan said in an interview in Hong Kong.

Gabriel Tam, who had worked at Bank of America Corp., was appointed Asia head of UHNW solutions to serve clients with HSBC's products within its private bank and investment bank, HSBC said in an emailed response to queries. Erik Bergqvist, previously at Julius Baer Group Ltd, was hired as head of UHNW segment management.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among the private banks already catering to the richest wealth management customers in Asia.

The number of Asian billionaires will rise 27 per cent to 1,003 by 2023, making up more than a third of the world's total, according to a report by Knight Frank LLP. The billionaire population growth rates for North America and Europe are 17 per cent and 18 percent, respectively.

Asia will also see the biggest relative increase in ultra-high-net-worth individuals (people with net assets of US$30 million or more). India leads the world with an expected 39 percent surge, followed by the Philippines and China, the Knight Frank report predicted. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australian regulator rebukes banks for delays in fixing faulty systems

Citi joins UBS in setting up Singapore currency trading hub

Sygnum aims to tokenise investments with digital asset platform

Nearly 5,000 bankers in EU earn more than a million euros a year - watchdog

Bank of America names new co-heads of UK investment banking

JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing startups

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening