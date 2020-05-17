You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 12:49 PM

ym_hsbcciti_170520.jpg
Banks in Asia's financial hubs such as HSBC Holdings and Citigroup are finding that the disruption from the coronavirus outbreak is helping them push back on a threat from a new breed of virtual upstarts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Banks in Asia's financial hubs such as HSBC Holdings and Citigroup are finding that the disruption from the coronavirus outbreak is helping them push back on a threat from a new breed of virtual upstarts.

With branches shut, customers social distancing and fearful of tainted...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Euro zone banks sell subordinated bonds after three month hiatus

US banking regulators temporarily expand easier bank leverage requirements

KKR picks rival TPG's Trehan to head India private equity business

China central bank to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

US funds rush to tech companies and battered energy stocks in Q1

Young adults take refuge in parents' empty nests

BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of US State Dept watchdog

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust...

May 17, 2020 01:35 PM
Transport

Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

[ROME] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it's in talks to obtain an Italian state-backed credit line of as much...

May 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business travel curbs: media

[TOKYO] China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help...

May 17, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers: Germany's Weber

[BERLIN] The European Union (EU) should impose a temporary ban on Chinese takeovers of companies that are currently...

May 17, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

Tesla tells employees it has county approval to reopen California plant

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla told employees it received approval to resume operations at its factory after Elon Musk...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.