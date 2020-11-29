You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 3:24 PM

file7cog1qk1zr9t78zu9ha (1).jpg
HSBC Holdings is considering an exit from US retail banking, according to a report by the Financial Times.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] HSBC Holdings is considering an exit from US retail banking, according to a report by the Financial Times.

In the coming weeks, senior managers will outline the plan to the bank's board, the newspaper said, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

They are also likely to suggest reducing investment banking activities to concentrate on international clients with a focus on Asia and the Middle East. A full exit from the US is no longer being considered.

No final decision on the future of the retail business has been made. A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment.

HSBC unveiled a sweeping restructuring earlier this year, announcing job cuts of about 35,000 over the next three years as the lender navigates rising geopolitical tensions in China and Hong Kong, one of the key drivers of its profits.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The bank said it would announce a further revision to its overhaul when it reports its full-year figures next year, with fresh details of the company's plans on capital deployment and costs.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

JPMorgan, Lloyds set sights on Starling Bank: Times

US dollar falls to lowest level in almost three months

Credit Suisse restructures in Latin America

UOB, Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency secure over S$3b of direct investments into country

Q3 profit for Malaysia's top banks falls as pandemic takes toll

Who will miss the coins when they're gone?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 29, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for Covid-19

[BEIJING] A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix halted operations on Sunday after a...

Nov 29, 2020 03:02 PM
Consumer

Zappos founder Tony Hsieh dies at 46; Bezos mourns untimely loss

[SEATTLE] Tony Hsieh, the retired chief executive of Zappos.com who revolutionised the online shoe industry and...

Nov 29, 2020 02:49 PM
Life & Culture

Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song

[PARIS] On the first weekend of sporting action since the death of Diego Maradona, sports, leagues and teams round...

Nov 29, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec faces seismic demand split as cartel plots next move

[LONDON] As Opec+ ministers gather virtually this week, the city that traditionally hosts their meetings will be...

Nov 29, 2020 02:26 PM
Transport

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

[ABERGAVENNY] Hydrogen-powered car manufacturer Riversimple is hoping to steal a march on competitors ahead of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Airbus re-sells six jets built for AirAsia, denting surplus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for