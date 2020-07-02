You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC continues string of senior hires with another two from Deutsche Bank

Edward Lee and Joy Wang will strengthen bank's S-E Asia equities teams
Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia equities capabilities.

The bank appointed Edward Lee as regional head of equity capital markets, South-east Asia; and Joy Wang as head of South-east Asia equity...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Big Four hobbled by conflict-of-interest issues

Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

Wirecard raided by prosecutors over missing 1.9b euros

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:57 AM
Government & Economy

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday ordered four US news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:50 AM
Stocks

Tech tycoons flood Hong Kong with US$20b of stock listings

[BEIJING] China's tycoons are flooding Hong Kong's exchange with a US$20 billion worth of new listings.

Jul 2, 2020 12:45 AM
Life & Culture

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

[NEW YORK] Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of America's Newsroom, over claims...

Jul 2, 2020 12:37 AM
Stocks

Deutsche Boerse reports second major trading outage of 2020

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse's electronic trading system was unavailable due to a technical glitch throughout...

Jul 2, 2020 12:33 AM
Banking & Finance

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

[BENGALURU] Billionaire John Paulson is turning his hedge fund firm into a family office after setting the stage for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.