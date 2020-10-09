You are here

HSBC eyes net zero emissions by 2050, earmarks US$1 trillion green financing

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 1:16 PM

HSBC will target net zero carbon emissions across its entire customer base by 2050 at the latest, and provide between US$750 billion and US$1 trillion in financing to help clients make the transition, its chief executive officer (CEO) Noel Quinn told Reuters.
In the strongest statement by Europe's biggest bank on climate change to date, its CEO outlined HSBC's ambitions to align its activities with the Paris Agreement.

In the strongest statement by Europe's biggest bank on climate change to date, its CEO outlined HSBC's ambitions to align its activities with the Paris Agreement.

"Covid has been a wake-up call to us all, including me personally, we have seen how fragile the global economy is to a major event, in this case a health event, and it brings home the reality of what a major climate event could do," Mr Quinn told Reuters in a video interview.

HSBC aims to achieve net zero in its own operations by 2030, he added.

While other UK banks such as NatWest have already set similar net-zero goals, HSBC's aim to achieve it across its huge Asia-focused client base is one of the most significant pledges made by a global lender to date.

However, the bank will be closely watched for how quickly and fully it pursues its new goals, which are mainly stated as "aims" rather than hard commitments.

It will also face scrutiny on whether it has allowed itself leeway to continue financing some fossil fuel-linked clients, especially in developing markets.

HSBC has come under increasing pressure from activists, shareholders and politicians who say it is contributing to climate change by financing fossil fuel and other environmentally harmful projects.

Mr Quinn said the bank is focused on expanding its capital markets-focused carbon transition policies, to a broader one encompassing all its activities across financing, asset management, and corporate and retail banking.

"What we have given the market is an ambition that our total financing by 2050 will be net zero, that is a far bigger prize or goal than picking a sub-segment of our portfolio and saying 'I am not going to bank you' because that's not what the world needs," he said.

"That industry or that customer may then just go to Bank X, Bank Y or Bank Z. They won't have changed their business model."

LAGGING PEERS

Critics have said HSBC lagged peers in responding to the climate challenge and risked losing out to rivals such as BNP Paribas that are ahead on setting carbon reduction targets.

This week, Wall Street heavyweight JPMorgan became the latest bank to expand investment in clean energy and work towards net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris climate pact.

With many Asian clients directly connected to or reliant on the coal sector - from which emissions are a leading contributor to global warming - HSBC is in a relatively tougher position.

It gave no detail on plans to tighten its policy on lending to the coal industry - still a key driver of many Asian economies - in a move likely to anger campaigners.

Instead, the bank said it would apply "a climate lens" to financing decisions and would also continue to take into account "the unique conditions for our clients across developed and developing economies".

The ramped up financing plans, including infrastructure projects, equate to a seven-fold increase compared with HSBC's last financing climate pledge of US$100 billion, made in 2017, with investments making up the remainder.

To help stakeholders track its journey to net zero, HSBC said it would use the science-based Paris Agreement Carbon Transition Assessment Tool (PACTA) and would report on progress regularly.

In addition, the bank said it would work with peers, central banks and industry bodies to help create "a globally consistent, future-proofed standard" to measure financed emissions and a"functioning carbon offset market".

HSBC will also aim to invest US$100 million in clean technology, and donate a further US$100 million towards climate innovation ventures and renewable energy sources, alongside its previous commitment of funding to a new natural capital venture.

