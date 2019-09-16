You are here

HSBC hires banking veteran Philip Lee as S-E Asia vice-chairman

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 7:08 PM
HSBC on Monday announced the appointment of banking veteran Philip Lee as vice-chairman, South-east Asia, for its global banking franchise.

Prior to joining HSBC, Mr Lee was vice-chairman of South-east Asia and chief country officer of Deutsche Bank, Singapore, from 2013 to 2018. Prior to that, Mr Lee spent 18 years with JPMorgan as CEO of its South-east Asia investment banking operations. He was also the senior country officer for JPMorgan's Singapore franchise.

"The newly-created role further reinforces the bank's continued investment in Singapore as a wholesale hub for South-east Asia," HSBC said in a statement.

Mr Lee is expected to start in mid-September. He will be based in Singapore and will report functionally to Greg Guyett, group head of global banking, and at a country level to Tony Cripps, CEO of HSBC Singapore.

Mr Lee will also work closely with Stephen Williams, head of global banking for South-east Asia, in growing the franchise across the region and in delivering the bank's advisory and financing products, HSBC said.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Cripps said: "Singapore is a strategic priority for HSBC globally as a gateway to South-east Asia. Philip's extensive business advisory experience within Singapore and across the region will be instrumental in us deepening our strategic relationships in Singapore and across our Asean wholesale franchise."

HSBC said the appointment is part of HSBC Singapore's three-year country strategic plan - launched in 2018 - to further build its Asean credentials and regional coverage from Singapore.

HSBC Singapore has made several key Asean appointments in its global banking business over the past year. It most recently appointed Kanakanjan Ray to head of financial institutions group, South-east Asia and Mun Loong Choy to head of multinationals, South-east Asia.

