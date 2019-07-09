You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC hires Michael Roberts from Citi to replace US chief

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 8:48 AM

nwy_HSBC_090719_33_2x.jpg
The head of HSBC Holdings Plc's US unit unexpectedly retired and is being replaced by a senior banker at Citigroup.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] The head of HSBC Holdings Plc's US unit unexpectedly retired and is being replaced by a senior banker at Citigroup.

Patrick Burke will be succeeded by Michael Roberts, who has been at Citigroup for more than 30 years and has been in roles including chief lending officer and global head of corporate banking and capital management, according to an HSBC statement on Monday.

HSBC's North American unit has been a source of problems for the lender for several years due to bad debt charges and the bank recently flagged the operation as an area of focus as its seeks to improve returns.

Mr Burke "has been instrumental in our US turnaround plan and the positive progress we've made," said HSBC chief executive John Flint in the statement. "We wish him well for the future."

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

SGX invests in fintech Smartkarma

Bitmain crypto-billionaire unveils new Singapore-based startup as bitcoin rises

Australia to raise bank capital buffers by less than expected

Foreign robots are eating into Thailand's trading business

Japanese investors pile into world's biggest covered bond market

Alex Navab, former top KKR dealmaker, dies

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

nwy_sgx_090719_30_2x.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Garage

SGX invests in fintech Smartkarma

Jul 9, 2019
Garage

Bitmain crypto-billionaire unveils new Singapore-based startup as bitcoin rises

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening