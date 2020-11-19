HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
HSBC Singapore has launched a new coverage division to support the mid-sized non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) sector.
The new division will provide banking capabilities to the expanding ecosystem underpinning Singapore's growing status as a wealth and investment hub, including funds...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes