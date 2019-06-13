You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 1:36 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

HSBC Global Asset Management is offering a 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors.

The Global Corporate Fixed Term Bond 2022 aims to generate a monthly dividend and to return net assets upon the bond's maturity in January 2022. The dividend is not guaranteed and may be paid out of capital, which will result in capital erosion and a reduction in net asset value, said HSBC.

It added that the final portfolio value will depend on the number of defaults and reinvestment rates over the life of the fund, and there is no guarantee of income and repayment of the principal amount invested initially.

According to HSBC, the fund is broadly diversified across investment grade and high yield bonds in developed markets and emerging markets, with a maximum of 30 per cent of its assets to be invested in non-investment grade bonds to achieve an average rating of BBB-.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will have investments in North America, Europe and a "considerable weighting in Asia in terms of asset allocation", as HSBC sees attractive opportunities to be expected across the region.

A robust default analysis process is in place to monitor the underlying securities and ensure credit risk is managed, the asset manager said.

Just like traditional bond funds, the fixed term bond fund will be managed by an investment team and has a lower minimum subscription threshold than individual bonds.

Singapore retail investors can subscribe for the bond fund until June 25. The fund will begin trading on the same day.

With a base currency in US dollars, the fund also offers share classes in Singapore dollar, yuan and Australian dollar. Investors will be able to invest in denominations of US$1,000, S$1,000, 5,000 yuan and A$1,000.

For investors who wish to redeem the fund prior to the maturity date, swing pricing of up to 2 per cent of the redemption amount will apply to protect existing investors against transaction costs, said HSBC.

Puneet Chaddha, CEO and head of Southeast Asia, HSBC Global Asset Management, said HSBC offered this fund in response to strong investor demand for higher yield, and that it is the first time HSBC is extending fixed maturity bond funds to retail investors.

"The short tenor of this fund offers investors better predictability of potential income for the foreseeable future as typically shorter time to maturity can help to reduce impact of market volatility," he added.

Banking & Finance

Seeking shelter from trade war, fund managers bet on China's consumers

China is confident of keeping yuan basically stable: FX regulator

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to US$120.3b at end-May: Bank Indonesia

Lobby group tells China to focus on reform, not retaliation on US firms

China launches Nasdaq-style tech board in Shanghai

Citigroup sees Asian firms like Ant Financial setting the pace

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

BP_Gojek_130619_60.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT preferential offering oversubscribed; EGM for Waterway Point acquisition set for June 28

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, JEP Holdings, Excelpoint

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening