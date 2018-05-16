You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC, RBS Saudi Bank ventures reach initial deal on merger terms

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 2:29 PM

[DUBAI] HSBC Holdings and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s banking affiliates in Saudi Arabia reached an initial agreement on the terms of a possible merger.

Alawwal Bank, which is 40 per cent owned by RBS, and Saudi British Bank reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on the share exchange ratio, according to a statement on the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday. Alawwal shareholders will receive 0.485 SABB shares, valuing each Alawwal share at 16.3 riyals.

A potential merger would value Alawwal’s existing issued ordinary share capital at approximately about 18.6 billion riyals (S$6.7 billion) and a premium of 29 per cent on Monday’s closing price.

The deal would mark Saudi Arabia’s first bank merger for almost 20 years and will create an entity with about US$73 billion in assets. International lenders are grappling with how to approach the Middle East’s biggest economy, which is embarking on an unprecedented diversification and privatisation plan but still blocks foreign control of local banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Saxo Bank unfazed by fintech shake-up as it thrives on tech

DBS banking on platforms instead of pipelines

BOJ's Kuroda shifts into lower gear on stimulus policy

Earnings at Allianz's asset management unit soar on increased inflows

Fraud-hit PNB suffers biggest ever quarterly loss for an Indian bank

Former UBS China president joins cryptocurrency firm as CEO

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
3 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

jtanwar3160518.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's jailed leader Anwar Ibrahim freed after royal pardon

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

Cairnhill Astoria_01.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Cairnhill Astoria in District 9 to be put up for collective sale for S$196m

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening