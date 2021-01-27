You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 2:41 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

Regina Lee_HSBC.jpg
Ms Lee brings over 20 years of experience spanning corporate and commercial banking

HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east Asia.

The appointment will take effect from March 1.

She takes over from Alan Turner, who will move on to head the bank's commercial banking unit in Canada after over three years in Singapore, said HSBC in a statement on Wednesday.

Having joined the bank in 1997, Ms Lee brings over 20 years of experience spanning corporate and commercial banking. She was most recently managing director of corporate banking at HSBC Hong Kong where, since 2018, she led the coverage team for TMT (or technology, media, and telecommunications), consumer, as well as retail and commodities.

She also has strong operational and risk management expertise, having spent three years as chief operating officer of commercial banking at HSBC Hong Kong. Her prior roles include managing the commercial bank's operational risk and control division across the Asia-Pacific, leading business development for HSBC Hong Kong's global trade and receivables finance business and the commercial banking business in Macau.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In her new role, Ms Lee will report to Tony Cripps, chief executive officer of HSBC Singapore, and Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific.

"Singapore continues to be a strategic growth market for the group, offering significant opportunities from its increasing status as an international investment hub and springboard to South-east Asia. We are delighted to welcome Regina. Her extensive commercial banking experience, strong track record in driving business growth and operational know-how will enable us to further accelerate our strategy," said Mr Cripps.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Australia, NZ dollars probe resistance, inflation tops forecasts

HSBC CEO defends China policy under fire from UK lawmakers

Goldman Sachs CEO gets US$10m pay cut in light of 1MDB scandal

Two men extradited from Australia face US charges for US$50m text messaging fraud

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 05:40 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.31...

Jan 27, 2021 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

SUBSCRIBERS

FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank...

Jan 27, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend losses

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, as major heavyweight names slid, with investors awaiting the...

Jan 27, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark...

Jan 27, 2021 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

Australia: Shares retreat from 11-month high as resource firms fall

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for