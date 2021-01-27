You are here

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head amid regional expansion drive

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 2:41 PM
HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east Asia.

The appointment will take effect from March 1.

She takes over from Alan Turner, who will move on to head the bank's commercial banking unit in Canada after over three years in Singapore, said HSBC in a statement on Wednesday.

Having joined the bank in 1997, Ms Lee brings over 20 years of experience spanning corporate and commercial banking. She was most recently managing director of corporate banking at HSBC Hong Kong where, since 2018, she led the coverage team for TMT (or technology, media, and telecommunications), consumer, as well as retail and commodities.

She also has strong operational and risk management expertise, having spent three years as chief operating officer of commercial banking at HSBC Hong Kong. Her prior roles include managing the commercial bank's operational risk and control division across the Asia-Pacific, leading business development for HSBC Hong Kong's global trade and receivables finance business and the commercial banking business in Macau.

In her new role, Ms Lee will report to Tony Cripps, chief executive officer of HSBC Singapore, and Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific.

"Singapore continues to be a strategic growth market for the group, offering significant opportunities from its increasing status as an international investment hub and springboard to South-east Asia. We are delighted to welcome Regina. Her extensive commercial banking experience, strong track record in driving business growth and operational know-how will enable us to further accelerate our strategy," said Mr Cripps.

