HSBC Singapore beefing up commercial banking division

Singapore
HSBC Singapore is ramping up its commercial banking division to support companies expanding in Southeast Asia.
The 500-strong commercial banking division has been hiring and expects to end the year with more than 550 people, dedicated to
