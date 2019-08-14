HSBC Singapore names senior real estate lawyer and its global digital head as new directors

HSBC Bank (Singapore) has appointed two new directors to its board, Penny Goh and Josh Bottomley, the lender announced on Wednesday.

Ms Goh is the co-chairman and senior partner of Allen & Gledhill, helming the law firm’s corporate real estate practice while based in Singapore.

She is also a non-executive director and the chair of Keppel Reit’s manager, as well as the lead independent director and chair of the nominating and remuneration committees of Mapletree Logistics Trusts’ manager.

Ms Goh will be an independent director on HSBC Singapore’s board, and become a member of the lender’s audit and risk committees.

Meanwhile, Mr Bottomley is currently HSBC’s global head of digital, retail banking and wealth management – a role he has held since May 2013.

Before joining HSBC, Mr Bottomley held senior appointments at other companies, including as global head of display at Google and managing director of LexisNexis, UK and Ireland.

Mukhtar Hussain, chairman of HSBC Bank (Singapore) and HSBC’s Asia-Pacific head for Belt and Road Initiative, said: “Singapore is a growth market for HSBC and one where we want to build scale, and both appointments have a very strong and significant connection in support of delivering the strategy.”

“Penny’s intimate knowledge of the Singapore market and Josh, being at the forefront of driving technological innovation within HSBC globally, will help accelerate HSBC Singapore’s business transformation as well as further inroads into the digital space,” he added.