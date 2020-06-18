HSBC Singapore spared bank's global layoffs this year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HSBC Singapore will not be affected this year by the bank's global redundancy plan that would impact 35,000 staff in the medium term, The Business Times understands, with minimal cuts in headcount expected here over the next few years.
A spokesperson from HSBC Singapore...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes