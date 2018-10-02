Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHORTLY after filing for a moratorium to support its restructuring proceedings, certain creditors of Hyflux declared an event of default had occurred. Based on this, the creditors exercised their contractual rights, such as the acceleration of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg