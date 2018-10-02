You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
PARLIAMENT

Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law

Tue, Oct 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

KKC_8841.JPG
Shortly after filing for a moratorium to support its restructuring proceedings, certain creditors of Hyflux declared an event of default had occurred.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore

SHORTLY after filing for a moratorium to support its restructuring proceedings, certain creditors of Hyflux declared an event of default had occurred. Based on this, the creditors exercised their contractual rights, such as the acceleration of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Oct 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level

Oct 2, 2018
Real Estate

Home prices flatten in Q3 as curbs arrest gains

Oct 2, 2018
Consumer

Asia-Pac family offices outperform global average

Most Read

1 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
2 GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter
3 Tencent to restructure as it faces tighter regulations
4 Indonesian quake and tsunami kill 832; death toll expected to climb
5 Global banks in Singapore ride regional growth, BRI moves
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_011018_29.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price index gain slows to 0.5% q-o-q in Q3: URA flash estimate

condo.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 1, 2018
Government & Economy

The Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Bill has passed into law

Healthway.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Healthway Medical to sell loss-making medical centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening