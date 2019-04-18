ICBC Singapore's first green bond is a mega US$2.2b issue

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDUSTRIAL and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Singapore Branch has issued its first green bond, a mega US$2.2 billion deal in three currencies.
ICBC is China's largest bank and also the world's biggest bank by assets.
The issuance has USD dual tranches amounting
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg