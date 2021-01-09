You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

IMF board, citing increased credit exposure risks, raises reserve target

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 2:26 PM

nz_imf_090171.jpg
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to raise the medium-term target for the fund's precautionary reserves given a sharp increase in financial risks since 2018, the IMF said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to raise the medium-term target for the fund's precautionary reserves given a sharp increase in financial risks since 2018, the IMF said on Friday.

The fund's 24 executive directors increased the target to Special Drawing Rights 25 billion, or around US$36 billion, from SDR 20 billion, or US$29 billion, after a regular biannual review conducted at the end of October, the IMF said in a statement.

SDRs are the IMF's own unit of currency.

The review, delayed by a few months to permit an assessment of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, showed a significant increase in the fund's credit exposure and related risk since the last review in 2018, compounded by the pandemic.

"Credit outstanding has nearly doubled, including a surge in emergency financing without conditionality, and commitments under precautionary arrangements are higher than at the last review," the IMF said in its statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said credit had become more concentrated and scheduled repurchases were larger and more bunched. The current target for precautionary balances of SDR 20 billion was also likely to drop below the indicative range this fiscal year and next.

Given these developments, directors agreed to keep the minimum floor for precautionary balances - which include general and special reserves and a special contingent account - at SDR 15 billion and raise the medium-term target to SDR 25 billion, while continuing to monitor the situation carefully.

The IMF noted that some directors pushed for an even higher target, but did not identify them. It said they agreed to reassess the situation before the next regular review in 2022.

The directors agreed there was no current need to accelerate the pace of reserve accumulation, although a few directors urged consideration of options to do so.

The executive board noted that program design, conditionality, lending policies, and the fund's preferred creditor status also help limit the IMF's risk exposure.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 02:21 PM
Technology

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

[WASHINGTON] Twitter on Friday deleted new tweets posted by US President Donald Trump on official government account...

Jan 9, 2021 01:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese state-owned companies tap into Canada's wage subsidy despite diplomatic dispute

[OTTAWA] Some Chinese state-owned enterprises operating in Canada have tapped into Ottawa's wage subsidy program...

Jan 9, 2021 01:42 PM
Government & Economy

Brisbane locks down as new strains put Australia on high alert

[BRISBANE] Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane entered its first day of a snap lockdown on Saturday, with...

Jan 9, 2021 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the US is "our biggest...

Jan 9, 2021 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Biden to unveil trillions in pandemic economic relief spending next week

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for