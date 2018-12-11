You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India appoints former bureaucrat Das as central bank chief

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 10:10 PM

doc735e7dmf3qo1iisl46cb_doc6v0vqq7podg1dacygiav.jpg
India named former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das at the helm of the nation's central bank, after Urjit Patel resigned unexpectedly after clashing with the government over the institution's autonomy.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India named former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das at the helm of the nation's central bank, after Urjit Patel resigned unexpectedly after clashing with the government over the institution's autonomy.

Mr Das, who often sought a cut in interest rates as the top bureaucrat in the finance ministry, was appointed for a three-year tenure, making him the 25th governor of the 83-year-old institution, a statement from the personnel ministry said Tuesday.

The new governor has choices to make: whether to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have a tighter supervision of its functioning and extract more capital from the central bank to meet budget deficit or defend the institution's independence. His administration also wants the RBI to loosen curbs on some of the weakest banks to ensure lending continues and economic growth gets a boost.

A former economic affairs secretary from 2015 to 2017, Mr Das worked closely with the central bank and oversaw the demonetization exercise in late 2016. He is currently a member of the Finance Commission of India, and the government's representative at the Group of 20 summits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially brought Mr Das into the finance ministry to head the revenue department, later moving him to economic affairs, where he oversaw the controversial cash ban move.

Besides, the government wants liquidity taps to be opened for the crisis-ridden shadow banking sector, which has been making at least 3 out of 10 fresh loans in the past few years. The crisis in the sector threatens consumption, the bedrock to growth in Asia's third largest economy.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Six moneylending licences issued to firms with business models that better protect borrowers

S&P Dow Jones Indices unveils index series incorporating iron ore contract

Pound slips to 18-month low as May pulls Brexit vote

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

S African bank does an Amazon for new revenue

As bitcoin trading shifts shape, big money stays away

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening