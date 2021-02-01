You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India proposes law to ban private cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210201_KELRBI1_4429958.jpg
The Reserve Bank of India had in April 2018 ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency such as Bitcoin within three months - a ban that was overturned by the Supreme Court in March 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mumbai

INDIA plans to introduce a law to ban private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and put in place a framework for an official digital currency to be issued by the central bank, said a legislative agenda listed by the government.

The law will "create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)", said the agenda, published on the lower house website on Friday.

The legislation, listed for debate in the current parliamentary session, seeks "to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses", the agenda said.

In mid-2019, an Indian government panel recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies, with a jail term of up to 10 years and heavy fines for anyone dealing in digital currencies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The panel has, however, asked the government to consider the launch of an official government-backed digital currency in India, to function like bank notes, through the RBI.

The RBI had in April 2018 ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency such as Bitcoin within three months.

However, in March 2020, India's Supreme Court allowed banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a central bank ban that had dealt the thriving industry a major blow.

Governments around the world have been looking into ways to regulate cryptocurrencies, but no major economy has taken the drastic step of placing a blanket ban on owning them, even though concern has been raised about the misuse of consumer data and its possible impact on the financial system. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

OCBC sees more taking first step in financial planning

Treasury market set for respite from record supply onslaught

ICICI Bank Q3 profit climbs 19% from year ago

Duterte tightens anti-money laundering rules to avoid 'grey list'

US dollar steady, yen dips on month-end rebalancing

Housing loans lift bank lending in December amid rising home prices

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for