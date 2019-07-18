You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India regulator proposes tighter disclosure for auditors

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 11:14 PM

file6y7i82h4dd14hfulj28.jpg
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also proposed a format for disclosing reasons when the auditor of a listed entity or one of its material units resigns, including details of information the auditor failed to get from the company.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India's capital markets regulator proposed on Thursday ramping up disclosure for auditors of listed companies, after a number of firms abruptly resigned from audit assignments without citing sufficient reasons, leaving investors in the dark.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also proposed a format for disclosing reasons when the auditor of a listed entity or one of its material units resigns, including details of information the auditor failed to get from the company.

The resignation of an auditor before completion of the audit of the financial results seriously hampers investor confidence and it leaves investors with "a lack of reliable information for taking their financial decisions," SEBI said.

Over the past year, several auditors, including some of the biggest global names, have resigned from companies, citing either non-cooperation from the management or a lack of manpower to complete the assignments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A number of the auditor resignations have been at companies that were already under a cloud because of allegations of fraud or certain corporate governance concerns.

The resignation of auditors from small companies isn't rare, but a spate of resignations from mid-sized and large companies began last year when PwC resigned from Vakrangee and Deloitte stepped down from Manpasand Beverages.

Last month, PwC also resigned from beleaguered business tycoon Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital Ltd, citing a lack of information from the company around irregularities in certain accounts.

SEBI proposed in the consultation paper that the views of the audit committee as well as those of the board of directors should be disclosed to stock exchanges with an auditor's resignation letter.

The regulator also said an auditor that has audited three quarters of a financial year should not resign before completing the final quarter's audit report. In other cases, the auditor should issue a limited review or the audit report for the quarter preceding its resignation.

"The proposed guidelines indicate that such cases would be scrutinised more closely by regulators and will require significantly enhanced disclosures to the investors," Vaibhav Kakkar, a partner at law firm L&L Partners said.

An auditor should approach the audit committee chairman directly and immediately in case of any concerns with the management, without waiting for quarterly meetings, and provide details of any lack of information and reasons for resignation, SEBI proposed.

The audit committee should deliberate on the issue and communicate its views to the management and the auditor and the company should disclose the views to stock exchange, SEBI said.

The regulator asked for comments on the proposals from the public by Aug 8.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SGX-backed CapBridge partners Hana Financial to extend reach in South Korea

Ping An-backed Lufax to ditch P2P lending amid regulatory woes: sources

First Abu Dhabi Bank proposes to remove foreign ownership limit

UBS launches Future of Finance Challenge contest for the region in Singapore

Online bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push

Ex-JPMorgan banker pleads not guilty to Hong Kong bribery charges over 'Sons and Daughters' hires

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly