You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India's central bank sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 12:30 AM

file6u1699slxi8608r842y.jpg
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up an expert panel to review its existing economic capital framework that will be headed by its former governor Bimal Jalan, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Bloomberg

[NEW DELHI] The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up an expert panel to review its existing economic capital framework that will be headed by its former governor Bimal Jalan, the central bank said on Wednesday.

This comes after government officials pressured the central bank for weeks to accede to a range of demands, from handing over surplus reserves to the government to easing of lending curbs.

Heated discussions over the revamping of the economic capital framework led to the unexpected resignation of RBI Governor Urijit Patel earlier this month.

The central bank said in a statement that former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan would be the Vice Chairman of the committee, which would also comprise Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Subhash Chandra Garg and NS Vishwanathan as members.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Japan's MUFG promotes core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Beijing to help banks replenish capital through various channels

South Korea central bank sets open-ended inflation target of 2.0%

Bank of Japan divided over side effects of easy policy: Oct minutes

Top fund proves value investing works in China

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening