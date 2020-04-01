You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank says rupiah rate 'adequate', will try to prevent fall

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 1:04 PM

rk_IB_040120.jpg
Indonesia's central bank clarified that authorities' scenarios of the rupiah exchange rate dropping to historic low were not an outlook, but made to show they have prepared to prevent such fall, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank clarified that authorities' scenarios of the rupiah exchange rate dropping to historic low were not an outlook, but made to show they have prepared to prevent such fall, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati earlier showed scenarios of the rupiah falling to average at 17,500 to 20,000 per US dollar in 2020 due to market turbulence related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Warjiyo said Bank Indonesia will continue to stabilise financial markets, including the rupiah's movement, and said the current exchange rate was "adequate". The currency traded at 16,410 per US dollar at 0347 GMT.

The governor also said there was no plan for capital control, but said the central bank may ask exporters to convert earnings into local currency.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

LYS Energy obtains S$14m green loan from UOB

Hong Kong dollar scores best month since 2003 as local rates hold up

Singapore banks face first test on credit cost projections amid virus outbreak: Citi

Guidelines out on deferment of secured loan, mortgage payments

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 01:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia to subsidise air freight for agri exports to offset virus freeze

[SYDNEY] Australia's government said on Wednesday it will spend A$110 million (S$96 million) to subsidise air...

Apr 1, 2020 12:50 PM
Banking & Finance

UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses

[LONDON] Britain's top banks said on Tuesday they would suspend dividend payments after pressure from the regulator...

Apr 1, 2020 12:48 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly higher but virus uncertainty casts shadow

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mostly up Wednesday after suffering a diabolical first quarter, while traders weigh...

Apr 1, 2020 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Trump calls for US$2t infrastructure spending

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for a US$2 trillion infrastructure package, saying cheap...

Apr 1, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

American Airlines to apply for US$12b in government relief

[New York] American Airlines became the first US carrier to announce it will request federal aid under the just-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.