You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank steps up FX swap auctions to support liquidity

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 1:31 PM

BP_Bank Indonesia_210518_108.jpg
Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its key rate, the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Thursday last week to bolster the rupiah and stem capital outflows.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will conduct three foreign exchange swap auctions this week to ensure there is enough rupiah liquidity in the market following its benchmark interest rate hike, a senior bank official told Reuters on Monday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its key rate, the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Thursday last week to bolster the rupiah and stem capital outflows.

The three BI swap auctions this week are more than the two conducted last week and the one conducted each week in April. Analysts say the increase in frequency could be a pre-emptive move to provide rupiah liquidity to banks before customers start taking cash for spending related to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The overnight contract for the Jakarta Interbank Offered Rate (Jibor) rose to 4.22528 per cent on average the following day, from 4.02500 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Even though the seven-day reverse repo rate was hiked 25 basis points, we must maintain enough rupiah liquidity in the money market," Nanang Hendarsah, BI's head of monetary management said. "With more FX swaps, there will be more rupiah liquidity."

Andry Asmoro, an economist at Bank Mandiri, said this measure is likely a part of BI's policy mix where the central bank "wants to tighten to guard against volatility in the market, but on the other hand it also wants domestic liquidity to be stable".

BI's currency intervention has caused rupiah liquidity to tighten. While its sovereign bond buying operations could sterilise this effect, Mr Asmoro said the central bank has been less active with these operations.

Late last month, governor Agus Martowardojo announced that BI would increase the auction frequency to twice a week from once a week, amid increasing open market intervention to shore up the rupiah.

The rupiah has been under pressure in past weeks as US Treasury yields rose and the dollar rallied. The currency continued to fall despite BI's rate hike and on Monday it softened further to trade at 14,195 to the dollar, its weakest since October 2015.

Under the BI's auctions, the central bank swaps rupiah funds with commercial banks' foreign currency holdings for a period of time, which allows the banking system access to extra liquidity.

Mr Hendarsah said that BI will review whether to conduct two or three FX swap auctions each week depending on market condition.

So far this month, BI has sold swap contracts worth nearly $2.7 billion, mostly with one-month and three-month tenors.

Prior to this, BI had not sold any FX swap contracts this year, either because there were no bids in the auctions or because it had refused all bids, according to its website.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Foreign outflow in Malaysian stocks accelerate to four-year high

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

Bank of Singapore inks MOU with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp unit SMBC Trust Bank

Australia banking inquiry resumes amid deluge of misconduct submissions

US dollar edges up vs yen as US-China trade war fears recede

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening