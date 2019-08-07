You are here

Indonesia central bank's new deputy chief sees prolonged monetary easing

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 12:42 PM

Bank Indonesia's (BI) new senior deputy governor on Wednesday forecast a long period of monetary policy easing, citing the global economic slowdown, other central banks' loosening stance and low inflation rate at home.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"We see the direction of monetary policy easing to last long into the future," Destry Damayanti said, after being inaugurated at the Supreme Court.

Ms Damayanti, an economist who is new to BI, also said the central bank will continue to set accommodative monetary and macroprudential policies, including by injecting liquidity into the banking system to support loan growth.

BI cut its benchmark policy rate last month by 25 basis points, which many analysts saw as the start to an easing cycle. 

