Indonesia raises 177b yen in Samurai bond sales

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has raised 177 billion yen (S$2.2 billion) in six series of Samurai bond sales, its finance ministry said on Thursday, describing the issuance as the biggest public offering of such bonds by an Asian country.

Indonesia sold the Japanese-currency-denominated bonds with 3-year, 5-year, 7-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year maturities that have a range of coupons of 0.54 per cent to 1.79 per cent per annum, the ministry said.

Joint lead arrangers of the transaction were Daiwa Securities, Mizuho Securities, Nomura Securities and SMBC Nikko Securities, it added.

REUTERS